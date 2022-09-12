Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $522.40 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $518.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.68.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

