Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 151,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,461,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $68,446,000 after acquiring an additional 177,174 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after acquiring an additional 343,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 820,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,421,000 after purchasing an additional 89,476 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

