Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 270,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,519 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

