Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 52,829 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

IBM stock opened at $129.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

