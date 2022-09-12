Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $5.66 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $450.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $459.29 and its 200 day moving average is $479.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $610.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

