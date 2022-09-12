Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $6.40 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 416,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PHYS opened at $13.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

