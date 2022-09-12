Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,662 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,889,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after buying an additional 467,842 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $211.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.