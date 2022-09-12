AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,694,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $2,422,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,652,914,000 after acquiring an additional 390,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,499,421,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,830,000 after acquiring an additional 71,564 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,949,000 after acquiring an additional 618,955 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $214.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.13.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

