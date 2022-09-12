Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Trading Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ AVGR opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. Avinger has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 219.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
