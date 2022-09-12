Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) vs. FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Financial Contrast

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -5.95% -7.87% -4.38% FitLife Brands N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.78 -$16.95 million ($0.38) -10.66 FitLife Brands $21.74 million 3.49 $8.71 million $2.15 7.74

This table compares Ayr Wellness and FitLife Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FitLife Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayr Wellness. Ayr Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FitLife Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ayr Wellness and FitLife Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80 FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus price target of $22.13, suggesting a potential upside of 446.42%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Ayr Wellness on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of August 11, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 50 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through various retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

