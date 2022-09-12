B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ready Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of RC stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.29%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,243,000 after buying an additional 1,094,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 15.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after buying an additional 604,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after buying an additional 201,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 42.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,905,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

