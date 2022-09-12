B. Riley Comments on Harrow Health, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Harrow Health in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $9.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The company has a market cap of $245.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.65. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter. Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 28.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,253,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 139,786 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 360.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 104,437 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

