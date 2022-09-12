Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Position Increased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1,128.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,158,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Baidu by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU opened at $138.43 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.86.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

