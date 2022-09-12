Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Holdings Raised by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baker Hughes Trading Up 5.7 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

NYSE:BKR opened at $25.25 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

