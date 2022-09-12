Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,257,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,026,000 after acquiring an additional 61,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,617 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,772,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,757,000 after acquiring an additional 485,542 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $97.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $90.41 and a 52 week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.