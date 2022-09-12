Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 459 ($5.55) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 790 ($9.55). Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BDEV. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.34) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.09) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 689 ($8.33).

Barratt Developments Stock Up 1.3 %

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 427.75 ($5.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 668.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 463.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 493.81. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

