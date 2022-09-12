Bellway (LON:BWY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,300 ($27.79) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 4,230 ($51.11). Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,040 ($36.73) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,230 ($39.03) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,289 ($39.74) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,337 ($40.32).

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,070 ($25.01) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 622.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 1,865 ($22.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,544 ($42.82). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,227.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,377.98.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

