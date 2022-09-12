Berenberg Bank Lowers Redrow (LON:RDW) to Hold

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 510 ($6.16) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,000 ($12.08). Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

RDW has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.76) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.58) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 767 ($9.27).

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow Stock Performance

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 491.20 ($5.94) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 532.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 529.02. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 450.31 ($5.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 743.60 ($8.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.42.

Insider Activity

Redrow Company Profile

In other news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($125,664.57).

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.