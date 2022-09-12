BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.13 million, a PE ratio of -123.09 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

