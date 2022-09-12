Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 874.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,350 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,090,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,532 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth about $99,707,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $31,631,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,053,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,066,000 after acquiring an additional 288,392 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE BKI opened at $67.74 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Black Knight

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

