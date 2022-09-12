Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Director Acquires 1,530 Shares of Stock

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) Director Dany St-Pierre bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$46.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,695.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at C$70,695.96.

Boralex Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$46.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$46.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.13. Boralex Inc. has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$51.55.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$176.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Boralex Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLX shares. CSFB upped their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boralex to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.50.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Featured Stories

