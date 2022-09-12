Brighthouse Financial, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BHF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $50.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

