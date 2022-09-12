British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,031.11 ($48.71).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,489 ($42.16) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £78.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,484.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,408.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,366.70. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

