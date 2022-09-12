Brokerages Set AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) PT at $3.21

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.21.

AIBRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AIB Group from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.70 ($3.78) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AIB Group from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.20 ($3.27) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded AIB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

AIB Group stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

