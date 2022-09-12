Brokerages Set Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Target Price at $236.60

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABGGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

NYSE:ABG opened at $170.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $114,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

