Brokers Issue Forecasts for PolyPid Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PolyPid in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.04). The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut PolyPid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut PolyPid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $8.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PolyPid during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PolyPid during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PolyPid during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PolyPid by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PolyPid during the first quarter valued at $213,000.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

