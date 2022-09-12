Brokers Issue Forecasts for Progress Software Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progress Software in a research note issued on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the software maker will earn $3.47 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progress Software’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progress Software’s FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Progress Software Trading Up 1.0 %

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRGS. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $47.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.00. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Progress Software by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 344,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,865 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $6,828,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 43.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $779,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

See Also

