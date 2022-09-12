Brokers Issue Forecasts for Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Veritex in a research note issued on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VBTX. Stephens lowered shares of Veritex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Veritex stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. Veritex has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 610.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Veritex by 122.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 30.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

