Brokers Set Expectations for CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CNO Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for CNO Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 245,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 64,811 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.