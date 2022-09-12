Brokers Set Expectations for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 6.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Concrete Pumping Trading Up 4.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a market cap of $398.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 371.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.