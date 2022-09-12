Brokers Set Expectations for Sanofi’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sanofi in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $40.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.1% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

