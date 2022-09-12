Brokers Set Expectations for SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SOFI has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.54.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SOFI opened at $6.33 on Monday. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 53,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 53,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,114,918 shares of company stock valued at $97,875,659 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $207,873,000. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $185,092,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,207,000 after buying an additional 647,121 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after buying an additional 1,336,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.