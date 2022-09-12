BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins decreased their price target on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,619,000 after buying an additional 505,635 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,943,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after buying an additional 423,629 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC increased its holdings in BRP Group by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 305,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 252,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in BRP Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,594,000 after purchasing an additional 219,567 shares during the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group Stock Up 0.7 %

BRP opened at $32.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.48.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.