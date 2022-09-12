Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 186.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $174.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.65.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.92.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,995,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,995,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,728 shares of company stock valued at $62,046,124. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

