Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cantaloupe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 9th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Cantaloupe’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of CTLP opened at $5.08 on Monday. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $361.24 million, a P/E ratio of -169.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,583 shares in the company, valued at $390,021.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 17.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 148,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

