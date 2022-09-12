Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Asensus Surgical, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Asensus Surgical in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Asensus Surgical’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Asensus Surgical from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN ASXC opened at $0.59 on Monday. Asensus Surgical has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASXC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 12.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 85,487 shares in the last quarter.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

