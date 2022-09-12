Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,534 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in American Tower by 139.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1,115.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Stock Down 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.93.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $261.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $298.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

