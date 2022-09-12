Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,421,000. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,235,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,702,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VOO opened at $373.75 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

