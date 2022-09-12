Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $444,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $247.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.04. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.