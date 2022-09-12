Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 370.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

