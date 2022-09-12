Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Invests $222,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $189.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

