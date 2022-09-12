Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Purchases 148 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $159.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.