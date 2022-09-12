Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 45 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after acquiring an additional 873,190 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,113 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,370,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $240.41 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.58 and its 200 day moving average is $244.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.