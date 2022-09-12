Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 770,325 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 770,325 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.28 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.77.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.