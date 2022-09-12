CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
CTT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.
CatchMark Timber Trust Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of CTT opened at $10.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.41.
CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.
