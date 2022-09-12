CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

CTT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of CTT opened at $10.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 379,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 21,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

