Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $189.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.68. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.