Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Price Performance

CETX opened at $0.30 on Monday. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.21%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cemtrex Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

