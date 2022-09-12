Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.30. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

CVE has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

