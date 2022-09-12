China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

NYSE CYD opened at $8.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after buying an additional 264,590 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

