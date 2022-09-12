Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,409 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cinemark by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 49,579 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 45,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark set a $27.00 price objective on Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

CNK opened at $14.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $23.15.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.83). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

